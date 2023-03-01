Virat Kohli counts on the ‘sacrifices’ of wife Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli counted on the sacrifices that his wife, actor Anushka Sharma made in the last two years of her motherhood journey.

Kohli sat with the host Danish Sait in a recent episode of the RCB [Royal Challengers Bangalore] podcast and spoke about his wife being his biggest inspiration. The star player also weighed on the ‘massive sacrifices’ of Sharma since the birth of their daughter, Vamika.

“The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she [Anushka Sharma] made have been massive,” Kohli told the host.

He added, “Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing.”

“As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement.”

Terming his wife as the ‘biggest inspiration’ around, Kohli said, “My life had a completely different perspective. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”

“When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star player of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021.

Speaking to the first-class cricketer, Surya Kumar Yadav earlier, Kohli confessed to being unfair to Sharma during the lull of his career as the sportsman.

