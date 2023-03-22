Virat Kohli reveals his first ‘nervous’ encounter with Anushka Sharma

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recalled his first encounter with now-wife and actor Anushka Sharma, during an ad shoot.

The former skipper of the Indian cricket team was seated with the South African batter-wicketkeeper, AB De Villiers on the latters’ ‘Three Sixty’ podcast, on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kohli spilt some rare details of their interaction and also revealed the awkward text he sent to Sharma before the two began dating.

“My manager told me that ‘you’re gonna shoot it [the commercial in 2013] with Anushka Sharma’ and she was a well-established and one of the top actors already in India. As soon as I heard that, I started shivering like ‘how I am gonna do this ad with her’. I was so nervous,” he told the fellow cricketer.

“I remember I was so, so tensed before walking on the set. I was thinking ‘how am I going to say hi to her? What am I going to say?’. I was so completely out of it,” Kohli added. “I did not realise how tall she was, and out of my nervousness — I was there on the set five minutes before her, standing and she walked in, wearing a decent-height heel, not too high. Someone must have told her that he is going to look like a dwarf in front of her and don’t wear her heels too high.”

“So the first tithing I told her when I saw her heel was ‘Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?’, and she was like ‘excuse me?’,” he recalled.

“It was so bad. I was so nervous. But then the shoot went on and I kind of figured out, along the whole day, she was a pretty normal person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Kohli mentioned that the two became friends from there and then gradually began dating, and it did not happen immediately.

He shared another hilarious anecdote from their initial interactions saying, “We spoke for a long time. I thought I was dating her already.”

“We had hung out for a few months and I remember, one day I sent her this message like ‘When I used to be single, I used to do this and that..’ and she is like ‘What do you mean you used to be?’. I had already decided in my mind that we were dating.”

“That was again a little awkward. But then eventually, she found me to be a decent guy,” Kohli concluded.

Virat Kohli counts on the sacrifices of wife Anushka Sharma

It is pertinent to mention here that Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma and star player of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli tied the knot in Italy on December 11, 2017, after years of dating.

Their baby girl Vamika Kohli was born on January 11, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Comments