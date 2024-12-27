WATCH: Virat Kohli gets into argument with spectator after dismissal

Indian star batter Virat Kohli faced a chorus of boos from Australian fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he took to the crease after the Tea break on the second day of the Boxing Day Test on Friday.

Virat Kohli had previously been involved in a shoulder-bump incident with Sam Konstas on Day 1, resulting in a fine of 20 per cent of his match fees and a demerit point from the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a Level One violation of the code of conduct.

Consequently, the unfriendly reception from the Australian crowd was anticipated.

During his 86-ball innings, Kohli displayed patience, scoring 36 runs while remaining vigilant to avoid falling for deliveries outside the off-stump.

He notably left several balls bowled by Mitchell Starc that were outside his off-stump, even sharing a smile with the Australian fast bowler.

However, Kohli’s patience waned following a mix-up with Yashasvi Jaiswal, which led to the Indian opener’s dismissal for 82 runs.

Ultimately, the Australians triumphed as Kohli edged a delivery from Scot Bland, allowing wicket-keeper Alex Carey to take a straightforward catch, marking a lapse in his patience.

As Virat Kohli made his way back to the pavilion, he was met with boos, and a video circulating online captures the former Indian captain pausing to confront some Australian fans who had made inappropriate remarks.

A visibly agitated Kohli was subsequently escorted to the dressing room by security personnel.

At Stumps on Day 2, India found themselves at 164/5, trailing Australia, who had posted 474 runs, by 310 runs.