Virat Kohli’s new look sparks retirement speculation

Fans were left speculating about the cricket future of India batter Virat Kohli after his grey-bearded look went viral on social media.

The former India captain, who announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, had called time on his T20I career last year after India’s triumph at the T20 World Cup 2024.

Kohli made his debut in 2011 and scored 30 centuries and 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85 over 123 Tests.

At the time of Test retirement announcement, it was reported that Virat Kohli would continue to represent India in the ODI cricket.

The former India captain, who was last seen in action during IPL 2025, has mostly spent his time in London after retiring from Test cricket in May this year.

Fans began speculating that Kohli might announce retirement from the ODIs after he was seen sporting a grey-and-white beard in a picture that has gone viral on social media.

The former India posed for a picture with a fan in London, sporting a grey T-shirt, black jacket and a cap.

However, it was his white and grey beard which fans took as a sign that Virat Kohli was getting old and might soon call time on his cricket career.

The former India captain recently shared a hilarious take on his decision to take retirement from Test cricket.

“I just coloured my beard two days ago. You know it’s time when you are colouring your beard every four days,” he said during an event in London last month.