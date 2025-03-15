Virat Kohli makes stunning comment on T20I return

Star India batter Virat Kohli left cricket fans surprised over a comment on his return to the T20I format for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The former India batter announced his retirement from T20Is after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 final in June last year.

The right-handed batter, however, is set to play for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the IPL 2025.

During a recent interview, Virat Kohli opened up on the role of IPL in cricket’s return to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“So many T20 leagues are played all over the world, and I think that IPL has definitely played a massive role in that as well. It has brought cricket to a stage where it is part of the Olympics. It’s a great opportunity for some of our guys,” he said.

When asked if he would be convinced to come out of T20I retirement for the upcoming edition of the Olympics, Virat Kohli quipped, “No. For the Olympics? Maybe. If we are playing for the gold medal, I may come back for one game (laughs). Get a medal and come back home. It is a great thing. To be an Olympic champion would be a magnificent feeling, the first of its kind.”

It is worth noting here that rumours were swirling around about his and Rohit Sharma’s retirement from cricket after the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma dismissed the reports, reiterating that they will continue to play the game.