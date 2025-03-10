VIDEO: Kohli takes blessing from Shami’s mother after CT25 victory

As India celebrated their remarkable victory, a poignant moment between Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami’s mother, Anjum Ara, captured the hearts of millions on social media.

Following the match, Virat Kohli was seen greeting Shami’s mother, who had traveled to Dubai to witness her son’s return to international cricket after a year-long injury layoff.

A viral video showed Virat Kohli, approaching Mohammed Shami’s mother and touching her feet as a mark of respect, seeking her blessings.

Star India batter Virat Kohli also responded to reports about his retirement after India won the Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.

In a post-match interview, the star India batter was asked about his stature in the Indian side and what the team would look like following his retirement.

While he did not indicate his plans for retirement, Kohli mentioned that team India was in great hands.

“I try to speak to these guys as much as possible, try to share my experience, how I’ve been able to play for so long, try to step in wherever I can to help improve their games and yeah, it’s only, as they rightly say, when you leave, you want to leave the place in a better position,” Virat Kohli said.

“That’s our effort, you know, that’s what we’re striving for that when eventually we are finally done at whatever stage, we have a squad that’s ready to take on the world for the next 8-10 years, and these guys definitely have the talent to do so,” he added.