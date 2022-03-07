Viral video: Virat Kohli imitates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa on field

After DJ Bravo, David Warner and Ravindra Jadeja former India captain Virat Kohli has joined the list of imitating Allu Arjun’s iconic movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.

The right-handed middle-order batter imitated the moves in his 100th test match against Sri Lanka. The clip has gone viral on social media and has sent the internet into a frenzy.

Virat Kohli suddenly mimicked the iconic Pushpa gesture on the field during Day 3 of the first Test match against Sri Lanka.

INDIAN CRICKET CAPTAIN VIRAT KOHLI imitating @alluarjun #Pushpa

Kohli in his 100 Test match scored 45 runs in the first innings and was dismissed by Lankan bowler Lasith Embuldeniya.

Earlier, David Warner and his three girls reenacted dance steps from one of the film’s songs.

The Telegu film, released in multiple languages, became a super hit at the box office, earning millions.

The Story of Pushpa Raj(Allu Arjun), a lorry driver in the Seshachalam forests of South India, is set in the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling.

The project is directed by Sukumar, who has also written the screenplay.

