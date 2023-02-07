Virat Kohli loses phone, makes request from fans

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli asked fans if they had seen his new mobile phone which he lost without even unboxing it.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Virat Kohli tweeted that losing the phone without opening it is the saddest feeling.

Nothing beats the sad feeling of losing your new phone without even unboxing it ☹️ Has anyone seen it? — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) February 7, 2023

He got thousands of responses whereas some believed his post was part of a marketing campaign.

a new collaboration with a smartphoe brand coming for King Kohli!

khelo dimag se😎 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhisheyk_) February 7, 2023

Sympathies — Zeeshan Qayyum (@XeeshanQayyum) February 7, 2023

Was it an IPhone? — Hitender Rao (@raohitender) February 7, 2023

I once lost a phone, but unboxed means no data loss at least.. one of my @SamsungIndia phone just switched itself off and never turned on…my entire data was lost without a warning. Help me out here @SamsungMobile — Janvi (@ingalejanvi1) February 7, 2023

After this post, you will receive at least 100x phones from your sponsors 😊 — Fauzia (@faujidsays) February 7, 2023

It is to be noted that Virat Kohli, husband of Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, is one of the most prolific batter of this time. He has represented India in 490 international fixtures across all three formats (Test, ODI and T20I).

Related – Sohail Khan talks about heated argument with Virat Kohli

He has scored 24,936 runs with 74 centuries and 129 half-centuries to his name.

Comments