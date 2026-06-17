Virat Kohli has once again sent internet into a meltdown, but this time not for his exploits on the cricket field.

The former India captain was recently spotted enjoying a relaxed family day out in the United Kingdom with wife Anushka Sharma and their children, and it was a tender father-son moment that quickly went viral.

Several photos circulating on social media show Kohli and Sharma spending quality time outdoors with friends in a lush green park setting. The couple appeared in high spirits, soaking in the calm weather and enjoying a break from their usually busy schedules.

However, it was Kohli’s interaction with his youngest son, Akaay, that captured the most attention. In one widely shared image, the cricketer is seen giving Akaay a piggyback ride, with fans calling the moment “adorable” and “heart-melting.”

Another picture shows Kohli holding his son close while walking across the lawn, dressed casually in a black shirt and light-coloured trousers.

VIRAT KOHLI WITH HIS SON AKAAY. ❤️🥹 – Beautiful pictures of the Day! pic.twitter.com/VBy48OyTYq — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) June 16, 2026

The baby’s face remains hidden in all the images, in line with the couple’s long-standing decision to protect their children’s privacy.

Anushka Sharma was also seen enjoying the outing, engaging in conversation with friends while the family spent time together in the park. The couple, who have largely kept their personal life away from the spotlight, were seen relaxed and at ease during the rare public appearance.