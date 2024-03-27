Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcomed son in London for THIS reason

India’s star cricketer Virat Kohli revealed why he and his wife, Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma decided to welcome their second child, son Akaay Kohli, in London.

After winning the latest match of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and being the Player of the Match, India’s star batter Virat Kohli took a moment to reflect on the importance of family time, with his wife and their two kids, Vamika and Akaay.

Further speaking about the newest addition to their little family last month, the cricketer opened up on his two-month break from the sport and the power couple’s decision to give birth to their son in London, away from the hustle and bustle of their public lives.

He said, “We were not in the country. We were at a place where people were not recognizing us. Just time together as a family, just to feel normal for two months.”

“For me, for us as a family, it was a surreal experience,” Kohli added.

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the birth of their younger son, Akaay, last month.

In a similar Instagram post, shared simultaneously by the celebrity couple, the new parents shared, “With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay, & Vamika’s little brother into this world!”

