Virat Kohli shares blunt take on BCCI’s family rule

Star India batter Virat Kohli has broken his silence on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) measure about players’ families during tours.

The BCCI implemented strict guidelines for players and support staff after India’s 3-1 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Among the rules, the BCCI allowed players’ immediate families to join them only after two weeks on tours spanning over 45 days.

They cannot stay with team India players for more than 14 days.

India batter Virat Kohli has now addressed the strict measures introduced by the BCCI for players and support staff.

Speaking during an event, the former India captain urged for allowing players’ families to travel with them during tours.

“It is very difficult to explain to people how grounding it is to just come back to your family every time you have something intense, which happens on the outside. I do not think people have an understanding of what value it brings to a large extent,” he said.

Kohli added, “And I feel quite disappointed about that because it is like people who have no control over what is going on are kind of brought into conversations and put out at the forefront that, ‘oh, maybe they need to be kept away’.”

According to the India batter, no player in the world would want to sit alone in silence after a poor outing during a tour.

“I want to be able to be normal. And then you can really treat your game as something that is a responsibility. You finish that responsibility, and you come back to life,” Virat Kohli said.