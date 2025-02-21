Harbhajan points out Virat Kohli’s spin struggles after Bangladesh game

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has addressed star batter Virat Kohli’s struggles against spin bowlers after his dismissal in their game against Bangladesh in the Champions Trophy 2025.

While India registered an easy win over Bangladesh in their opening game, Kohli’s struggles against spinners were visible throughout his short stay at the crease.

The right-handed batter looked out of touch against spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain and failed to rotate the strike in the game.

Subsequently, Virat Kohli was dismissed by Hossain on 22 off 38 balls in their Champions Trophy 2025 opening game.

Following his dismissal to a spinner, Harbhajan Singh said that the former India captain has long been disturbed by slower bowlers.

“It goes on to show that no matter how big you are, your reputation will not count. But what you do there, the intent that you show, will take you forward. I certainly believe that slower bowlers, leggies, have given him [Virat Kohli] some sort of discomfort. He needs to come up with some plan against leggies. He needs to find a way to convert those dot balls into singles,” he said.

Harbhajan Singh was of the view that the star India batter was taking more time to settle at the crease amid a dip in his form.

“I think when the form is not there, this is exactly what happens – you tend to take a lot more time, you tend to take more time to settle into an innings. That’s exactly what is happening with Virat Kohli. Cricket is a great leveller. I think he is getting stuck because he is taking a bit more time. I believe he needs to back himself and play like Virat Kohli,” he said.

It is to be noted here that India will next face archrivals Pakistan in their second game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23 in Dubai.