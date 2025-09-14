Vitamin D deficiency: Silent symptoms and simple solutions

KARACHI: Vitamin D deficiency, also known as “the silent epidemic,” is affecting almost half of the global population, and they do not even know this, according to recent studies.

Vitamin D, also known as the “sunshine vitamin,” plays a crucial role in maintaining bone health, supporting immune function, and promoting mental well-being. However, Vitamin D deficiency can provide serious problems in indirect and harmful ways.

According to the health experts, persistent exhaustion, unexplained body aches, irritability, and regular infections may not be the symptoms of stress. Still, they could be early pointers of dangerously low Vitamin D levels.

The deficiency has other signs, including weakened bones, poor wound healing, hair loss, weight gain, sleeplessness, anxiety, and difficulty concentrating.

One who has these symptoms should not ignore them. They may get a simple blood test done to confirm if they have a Vitamin D deficiency. Early intervention can prevent long-term health complications like osteoporosis, depression, and cardiovascular issues.

How to Restore Vitamin D Levels

Doctors recommend major measures to prevent the deficiency, including daily 15 to 20 minutes of sunlight, especially in the morning. Along with this, increase intake of foods having Vitamin D, such as eggs, fatty fish, dairy products and green leafy vegetables.

Including regular exercise in daily routine, minimising the late-night awaking habits, and taking nutrients like protein, iron and biotin in the diet also help one have maximum Vitamin D Levels.

Supplements prescribed by a professional health consultant also help one gain Vitamin D in body.



These steps not only improve Vitamin D levels but also enhance mood, energy, and overall health.

Disclaimer: This article is for information only. You are advised to consult your physicians or health consultants if you face such symptoms, as other diseases could also have such signs.