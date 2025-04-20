Viv Richards calls Pakistan his second home

West Indian great Viv Richards, currently serving as Quetta Gladiators’ mentor in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, has called Pakistan his second home.

When asked about his time in Pakistan while mentoring the franchise over the last decade, Richards heaped praise on Pakistanis and the people associated with the tournament.

“This could be my second home because I really enjoy it here. I love it here. And all these wonderful people that we have here in the PSL. It is just a great place to be,” Viv Richards said.

Discussing the performance of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 10, the West Indian great said that the side was confident of winning their upcoming games.

“It [cricket] has been good. Apart from the loss that we would have had in Islamabad, but apparently, we are getting ourselves together. As you can see from tonight, Karachi had a great start, but I think we came back well, and we should be up for a win if we play well enough,” he said.

It is worth noting here that the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League kicked off on April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on Lahore Qalandars in the opening match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including both Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 games, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will host five matches each.

Quetta Gladiators began their campaign on a high after beating Peshawar Zalmi in their first game.

However, they lost their next two games to Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings, respectively.