Vivek Oberoi exposes the dark side of Bollywood

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi spoke exposed the dark side of the film industry and the hardships he went through in the film industry.

Vivek Oberoi, the son of Bollywood actor Suresh Oberoi, said he got himself into unnecessary matters. The ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala‘ star said the lobbies and repressive stories are the hallmarks of the Hindi film industry.

The actor said that working in the industry under such circumstances can make stars feel exhausted.

Vivek Oberoi said he was jobless for 14 months after the release of his hit film ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala.

“You feel like, I’ve just delivered an award-winning, commercially successful performance in ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala‘ and after that, I’m sitting at home for 14 months, not getting any work. When I went through that, I kept thinking, I want to do something beyond, I wanna do something empowering, something that takes me beyond that,” he said.

Moreover, he lauded his fellow celebrity Priyanka Chopra for making her name in a foreign country and being a self-made star.

“The industry is a very insecure place. Artists by nature live in a very fragile state because they’re more vulnerable. Whether it was the MeToo movement, the casting couch, or just bullying, lobbying – all of these things take the joy out of the creativity. I’m glad these things are being spoken about and slowly will go away,” the actor added.

