Vivek Oberoi reveals why he shifted to business from acting

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has revealed the shocking reason behind his decision to shift to business from acting.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Oberoi made his explosive entry into Bollywood with films such as ‘Company’ and ‘Omkara,’ showing strong signs that he would have conquered the industry with his talent. But things in his life didn’t go as he planned.

Despite doing successful movies, Vivek Oberoi was left with no work for months, leading him to shift his focus to business to make a livelihood while also pursuing acting as a passion.

Today, the Bollywood actor is not only a successful businessman but also keeps pursuing his passion for acting.

Read More: Vivek Oberoi buys luxury car worth Rs12.25 crore

In a recent interview, he opened up about the role of lobbies in Bollywood that created hurdles in his path.

Calling the industry a very insecure place, Vivek said that despite performing well and winning awards, he got no work for no good reason.

“After Shootout At Lokhandwala, I won awards, so I expected a lot of offers, but I didn’t get any. I sat at home for 14 to 15 months, that was the turning point when I decided not to be completely dependent on acting” Vivek Oberoi said.

The actor stressed that he had wanted to build his economic independence, to get out of the “whole trap of lobbies”, adding that the business was Plan B, and cinema was his passion.

Earlier, the Bollywood actor spent a whopping INR12.25 crore to add the luxury Rolls Royce Cullinan car to his car collection.

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of unveiling the car alongside his parents Suresh Oberoi-Yashodhara Oberoi, and wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.