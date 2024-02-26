‘I changed clothes in restaurant toilets…’: Vivek Oberoi makes surprising revelations about blockbuster film ‘Saathiya’

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recalled the tough shooting conditions he faced while filming the blockbuster title ‘Saathiya’, a project everyone asked him not to do.

In a new interview, Vivek Oberoi looked back at the defining film of his career ‘Saathiya’, which introduced him to the romance genre, and everyone had warned him against, including his mentor Ram Gopal Varma, given his action hero image with the initial films of the career.

“I loved the film. Saathiya’s director Shaad Ali is my school friend. He was initially making the film with Abhishek Bachchan but that didn’t work out. I already had my debut film, Company,” said Vivek.

He shared that RGV was furious at him for the decision, but he thought it would be better to seek forgiveness from his mentor, rather than permission for the title.

Speaking of the challenges faced during the filming of the cult flick, Oberoi added, “I used to change clothes in restaurant toilets because I didn’t have a makeup van. We had to shoot four scenes in a day. We were shooting for 18-20 hours a day.”

“There was a time when I was carrying equipment, I had gone back to my assistant days after my debut,” he remembered.

The celebrity shared that it was only after his debut title came out, that people started to recognize him on the shooting locations and would flock around to see and meet him.

Filmmaker Shaad Ali’s directorial debut, ‘Saathiya’, starring Vivek Oberoi with Rani Mukerji, along with special appearances of Tabu and Shahrukh Khan, was the remake of Tamil hit ‘Alaipayuthey’, of R. Madhavan.

The romance drama was a critical as well as commercial success and swept various accolades at prestigious award ceremonies.

