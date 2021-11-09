vivo Y21 Review — Your Constant Companion

vivo, a leading global technology brand, has introduced a new lucrative smartphone named Y21 from its widely known youth centric Y series.

The smartphone is packed with the tremendous capability of capturing pro-grade images together with a powerful user experience.

Equipped with a 4GB + 1GB Extended RAM, gigantic 5000mAh battery, 13MP main camera, 18W Fast Charge makes the Y21 to provide superior experience to the youth by empowering them with a sharp camera for clicking pictures with perfect clarity and focus.

The smartphone has been designed by vivo’s team of highly skilled designers. It provides a comfortable grip, stylish look, and extraordinary performance to match the interest of tech-savvy, creative and fashionable youth. Let’s take a closer look at the Y21 experience to learn more about it:

Battery and Fast-Charge for a Relentless Experience

Smartphone manufacturers recognise the need of the hour and incorporate key features that allow the smartphone to fit in with the multi-tasking lifestyle of today’s youngsters. To cater to the youth’s demand, vivo equipped a heavy 5000mAh battery coupled with 18W Fast-Charge capacity via its Type-C charging port to ensure a hassle-free experience.

Additionally, Y21 comes in handy for playing high-powered gaming and even streaming movies and exciting music. It is also packed with 4GB + 1GB 2nd Generation Extended RAM and MediaTek Helio P35 processor that helps in watching and learning from YouTube along with taking online classes from home amidst the pandemic. Speaking about its large 64GB ROM, the device flaunts a 1TB memory expansion ability via an external SD card for users to store their favorite files permanently.

Stylish, Slim, and Lightweight Design to level up your style

vivo Y21 has an 8.0mm Super Slim body with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that delivers a comfortable hand-held feel to the smartphone while making it look elegant and edgy at the same time, helping the users to access the device quickly and easily.

While the beautiful design of the smartphone contributes significantly to its initial impression, it also attracts attention due to being significantly lighter than its counterparts. In other words, it has reduced the phone’s weight by 10g and its thickness by 0.4mm, which speaks highly about vivo’s expertise.

Furthermore, the middle-frame design of the smartphone is highlighted by the arc and the corners are intelligently created to appear at right angles. The smartphone also features a superior 6.51” HD + LCD Halo Display ensuring an immersive, true-to-life viewing experience and stunning images.

Effortlessly Chic Clicks Anytime, Anywhere!

vivo’s Y21 is equipped with 13MP main camera to beautifully detail out every click in a stunning manner. The high-quality camera is accompanied by a 2MP macro camera that focus on the subject from a mere distance of 4cm and enlarges the intricacies of any picture/frame.

To excite the selfie lovers, vivo has instilled the 8MP camera on the front for clear, high-quality selfies at any point of time. It doesn’t end there, vivo has also brought Filter 2.0, showcasing a diverse range of color filters for an enjoyable photography experience.

Interestingly, the camera also displays a portrait mode that comes with a Pose Guide for users. The Pose Guide, built-in with basic photography poses assists users in clicking memorable, playful selfies without feeling shy. The camera also contains HDR imaging to synthesize photos for retention of the dark and bright portions of the image giving it a balanced outlook.

vivo is constantly encouraging its vision and keeping its passion for providing breakthrough technology to its users. The brand continues to innovate and research to make technology accessible to everyone, Y series being the epitome of this technological advancement.

If you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone featuring big battery, great performance, massive storage and super slim design, vivo Y21 is a great choice.

