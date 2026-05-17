Vodafone Idea posts surprise fourth-quarter profit

Indian telecoms operator Vodafone Idea reported an unexpected fourth-quarter ​net profit on Saturday after receiving a ‌430 crore rupees ($500 million) investment from Aditya Birla Group.

The company posted consolidated profit after tax of 519.76 billion ​rupees ($5.42 billion) in the three months to March ​31. Analysts had expected a loss.

Earlier this ⁠year, the Indian government capped Vodafone Idea’s adjusted gross revenue ​dues at $13.79 million annually for the next six ​years, easing near-term cash flow pressure for the firm.

Vodafone Idea has invested heavily in its 4G and 5G networks in ​recent years to improve service quality and ​curb a steady decline in its subscriber base.

The company’s average ‌revenue ⁠per user (ARPU), a key industry metric, rose to 190 rupees from 175 rupees a year earlier.

India’s third-largest telecom provider, 49% owned by the government, was ​formed in ​2018 by ⁠a merger between the Indian arm of Britain’s Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla ​Group’s Idea Cellular.

The company has been ​struggling with ⁠debt and keeping up with the network expansion of larger rivals.

Overall revenue for the quarter totalled ⁠113.32 ​billion rupees, missing analysts’ average estimate ​of 116.50 billion rupees.