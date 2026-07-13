Volkswagen CEO flags 50,000 extra job cuts to staff

BERLIN, July 13: Volkswagen may need to cut about ​50,000 extra jobs to boost keep up with rivals in an increasingly fierce car ‌market, its CEO told staff in an internal memo, effectively confirming for the first time that the automaker is looking to reduce up to 100,000 positions.

CEO Oliver Blume is battling to streamline Europe’s biggest carmaker, whose profits have slumped as ​it faces billions of euros in tariff costs, stiff competition in China and pressure on ​its German manufacturing network to become more efficient.

After already agreeing 50,000 job cuts ⁠across the group, including its Porsche and Audi subsidiaries, the company must work on reducing costs further, ​having calculated a cost disadvantage versus comparable companies of 20%, Blume said in the memo seen by ​Reuters.

This means a “theoretical deduction” of another 50,000 jobs worldwide, the memo said.

“We are currently assessing across all brands, companies and regions how many adjustments are actually necessary and feasible,” Blume said in the document.

The memo follows ​angry calls from workers for management to explain its restructuring plans, which Blume presented to the company’s supervisory board ‌on Thursday.

Sources ⁠familiar with the matter said labour representatives on the committee blocked the proposals, which were said to include job cuts and the possible closure of four factories.

“As of today, we still cannot confirm competitive use cases for the plants of Emden, Hanover, Zwickau and Neckarsulm in the 2030s,” Blume said in the ​memo.

He said he preferred “intelligent ​solutions” over closures, having ⁠previously pointed to the defence industry or the production of Chinese Volkswagen models in Europe as options for underutilised factories.

Volkswagen made no mention of job cuts ​or plant closures in its statement following Thursday’s talks with key stakeholders.

Instead, ​the company announced ⁠plans to further reduce its production capacity and gradually halve its sprawling line-up of models — measures that analysts said fell short of solving Volkswagen’s current woes.

“Of course, it’s understandable that not everything has been planned out ⁠down to ​the last detail yet, and that certain issues still need ​to be further discussed and evaluated,” Blume said in his message to workers.

“There will certainly be more meetings in which we ​will work hard to find the best solutions.”