Volkswagen selects next-round bidders for Everllence, Bloomberg News reports

Volkswagen AG has selected three suitors for the next round of ‌bidding for its heavy diesel engine division Everllence, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

CVC Capital Partners, ​Bain Capital and a consortium involving buyout firm ​EQT AB and Porsche SE have been invited ⁠to the next round, the report said.

Volkswagen will ​make the sale of a majority stake in ​Everllence contingent on Porsche SE becoming a co-investor of about 10% in the maker of large marine engines, Reuters had reported exclusively ​last month.

Porsche SE, controlled by the Piech and Porsche families, ​is Volkswagen Group’s top investor.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Volkswagen, ‌Porsche ⁠SE and Bain Capital declined to comment. CVC Capital and EQT did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

A move to divest Everllence, the rebranded ​former MAN Energy ​Solutions, could ⁠allow the German carmaker to focus more on its core automotive business as it ​navigates steep tariffs, stiff competition from ​China and ⁠a costly pivot to electric vehicles.

Reuters has previously reported that Volkswagen has received bids valuing Everllence at around 8 ⁠billion ​euros ($9.38 billion) including debt, and that a ​deal is expected by summer.