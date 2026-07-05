Ukrainian President Volodymyr ​Zelenskiy said on Saturday he had ‌spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump on the Fourth of July holiday and called ​for “American resolve” to help end the ​more than four-year-old war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy ⁠said he had a “very good” conversation ​with Trump, discussing the situation on the ​front line.

“There is a real prospect to end this war and American resolve will have ​a crucial meaning,” he said.

Zelenskiy said ​he and Trump had agreed to continue their discussion ‌at ⁠next week’s NATO summit in Turkey.

In his comments,Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the United States for its help throughout the conflict ​and “American hearts” ​who thought ⁠of Ukraine’s future and valued freedom throughout the world.

One of ​Kyiv’s most celebrated monuments, the ​62-meter (203-foot) ⁠tall Motherland Monument statue depicting a female warrior next to the Dnipro River, ⁠was ​decked out at night ​in American colours.

Read more: Russia says its forces captured Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine

Russia’s military told Russian President Vladimir Putin on ​Friday that its forces had taken control of Kostiantynivka in eastern Ukraine, a key locality whose capture Russia has ‌long sought in its advance through the Donetsk region.

Putin, shown in videos visiting a command post and receiving a report from top commanders, praised the city’s capture as an important strategic achievement.

He also said Russian forces had to increase the scale of security zones in response to intensified Ukrainian long-range strikes, mainly ​against Russia’s oil industry.

Ukraine made no comment on Russia’s claim to have seized Kostiantynivka.

General Valery Gerasimov, chief of Russia’s General ​Staff, announced the city’s capture in a report on the conduct of the war, now in its ⁠fifth year.

Gerasimov said the southern group of forces was carrying out offensive operations to “liberate” all of the Donetsk region, part of the ​broader Donbas region over which Russia has vowed to secure control as a key aim of its war effort.