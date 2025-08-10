Wagah Heritage Corridor close to finish: CM Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced that the first dedicated tourism highway of Lahore, the Wagah Heritage Corridor, is advancing swiftly and is going to approach its completion soon, ARY News reported.

This strategic infrastructure will enhance travel ease and promote cultural tourism along the way to the Wagah Border.

Wagah Heritage Corridor extends over 13 kilometres, and the route spreads from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange to the Zero Line at Wagah Border.

The development budget of Rs 2.85 billion has already been spent on the corridor. 68 feet wide double road has 20-foot-wide service roads on both sides, ensuring uninterrupted traffic for a great number of daily tourists and travellers.

The Wagah Heritage Corridor project was launched in January 2025, and it includes almost 22 kilometres of a concrete stormwater drainage system, a 10-kilometre-wide ornamental boundary wall, installation of updated solar-powered streetlights, and redesigned surroundings with portraits of national heroes and creative lighting.

The Wagah Heritage Corridor in Lahore is designed not only to optimise traffic flow but also to highlight traditional culture for international visitors.

Thousands of Sikh pilgrims from India will be given a warm welcome with a colourful presentation of Pakistani heritage and hospitality.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz highlighted that the corridor will play two roles in parallel, including infrastructure and tourism. “This road will act as a gateway to the beauty, culture and history of Pakistan. It shows our pledge to world-class development that assists both citizens and international guests.”

In addition to boosting tourism, the upgraded sewage system and road expansion are expected to resolve long-standing civic issues for residents.

The Wagah Heritage Corridor in Lahore is expected to be operational by next month, marking a significant step forward in improving cities across Punjab.

Read More: Multan-Vehari dual carriageway nears completion at rapid pace: Maryam Nawaz

Earlier, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz said that 95-kilometre-long Multan-Vehari Dual Carriageway is being completed at ‘fast pace’.

In a post on X, the chief said that Multan-Vehari Road will connect four districts with Motorway M-4, adding that it will more than 24,000 people will benefit daily from the completion of the project.