Wajeeha: 13-year-old maid was recovered from civil servant’s home

KARACHI: A recent development in the case – involving the alleged kidnapping and recovery of domestic worker Wajiha – revealed that the house from which the 13-year-old girl was recovered, is belongs to a government officer, ARY News reported, Citing police statement.

According to the police officials, the 13-year-old Wajiha, who had allegedly been kidnapped was in the same house for the past four days.

The police officials claims that, “The house owner – government officer – is exerting pressure on the victim’s family and investigation officer to showcased the recovery outside the house.”

In a video statement, the domestic worker Wajiha said that she had gone to the house – from where she was recovered – to ask for her friend Rameen when Shayan – the individual who allegedly abducted her – lured her into the room.

Wajiha explained that she had tried to run away but she had been threatened to ‘Kill’.

In her statement, the victim girl disclosed that the alleged culprit Shayad was engaged in inappropriate behavior with her during her alleged abduction and even drugged her, causing her to remain asleep.

The victim girl revealed that Shayan and Rameen are friends with each other, and with the help of Rameen, Police managed to recover the ‘abducted’ girl.