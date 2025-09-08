Trailer: Daniel Craig on mission to solve ‘impossible crime’ in ‘Wake Up Dead Man’

Daniel Craig returned as detective Benoit Blanc as Netflix released the trailer for ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ on Monday.

Directed by Rian Johnson, the film will be screened in select theatres on November 26, followed by its streaming debut on December 12.

Joining Daniel Craig in the film are Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

The ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ trailer teases the suspicious yet mysterious death of a priest at a church.

The footage features Daniel Craig saying, “To understand this case, you need to look at the myth that’s being constructed. A man gives a sermon. He then, in plain sight of everyone, walks into a sealed concrete box. Thirty seconds later, that man is lying dead. A classic, impossible crime.”

The ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’ logline reads: “Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus.

“When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews. Wicks’ modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven, Esq. (Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Scott) and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Spaeny).”

The film sees Mila Kunis’s police chief Geraldine Scott joining hands with detective Benoit Blanc to investigate the ‘impossible murder’ which rocks the town.