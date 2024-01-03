‘Wake Up Sid’ sequel is finally happening?

A viral video of Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor and acclaimed actor Konkona Sen Sharma has left fans manifesting a sequel of ‘Wake Up Sid’.

A widely-circulated clip on social platforms, featuring the ‘Wake Up Sid’ duo, Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sen Sharma, is fuelling the excitement of viewers, as it sparked the possibility of a sequel finally being on the cards, after 15 years.

While there has been no announcement or official confirmation from the makers or any of the cast members of the title regarding the sequel, the clip in discussion, probably from the sets of the actual sequel or some ad film, also features actors Namit Das and Shikha Talsania, who played friends to Kapoor’s Sid Mehra, with all four of them dressed as per their characters from the 2009 release.

The video has caught the attention of social users, who are busy manifesting the return of Sid and Aisha, after a decade and a half, and expressed their wish in the comments section as well.

To note, Dharma Productions’ coming-of-the-age comedy-drama, marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Ayaz Mukerji.

‘Wake Up Sid’ was proved to be a major commercial success at the Box Office and received widespread critical acclaim, not only for the novel concept but also for the direction, story, screenplay and soundtrack, along with the stellar performances of the cast.

