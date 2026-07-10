KARACHI: A judicial magistrate has handed over the two brothers of the main suspect in the Karachi child, Wali, abuse and murder case to police on a four-day physical remand, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Shahzad and Imran, are brothers of the prime suspect, Hamza. They were produced before a subordinate court under tight security.

During the hearing, police requested physical remand, arguing that investigations revealed the two suspects allegedly acted as facilitators.

According to the police, Shahzad and Imran are suspected of helping Hamza hide the body of the six-year-old Wali and attempting to conceal the crime.

The court accepted the police request and granted a four-day physical remand. The investigating officer has been directed to submit a progress report at the next hearing.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, while police continue efforts to gather further evidence regarding the alleged role of the two accused.

Earlier, the investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy named Wali in Karachi’s Lea Market has taken a new turn as police examine claims that the arrested suspect, Hamza, may have been involved in dark web activities.

According to reports, investigators are conducting a forensic examination of the suspect’s mobile phones after reportedly recovering videos showing scenes of violence and torture. Officials are also probing whether the suspect had any links to the dark web, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

The horrific incident took place in Lea Market, where six-year-old Wali was sexually assaulted and murdered before his body was thrown from the third floor of a residential building.

Speaking from the crime scene, ARY News correspondent Nazir Shah said investigators continue to collect evidence while expanding the scope of the probe.

Residents told ARY News that the suspect had no known job but frequently spent money on children in the neighbourhood by buying them cold drinks and snacks. They also claimed he owned expensive iPhones despite being unemployed.

According to locals, the suspect’s father works as a carpenter, raising questions about the source of the suspect’s income. They urged police to obtain his physical remand and investigate his financial activities, online connections and digital devices.

Police are expected to rely on forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phones to determine whether the alleged dark web links or violent content have any connection to the Wali’s rape and murder.

The brutal killing has shocked Karachi, with residents demanding a transparent investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

Also Read: Wali murder case: Karachi court grants five-day physical remand of suspect Hamza