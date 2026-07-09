KARACHI: A Judicial Magistrate Karachi South has sent suspect Hamza to police custody on a five-day physical remand in the case involving the alleged assault and murder of Wali, a six-year-old child in the Lea Market, Karachi.

The court has directed authorities to submit a progress report on the investigation at the next hearing. According to police, the suspect is a neighbour of the child, who went missing on Monday evening.

Police stated that the suspect allegedly placed the child’s body in a sack and disposed of it. A case against the suspect has been registered at Napier Police Station, Karachi.

Read more: Wali murder case: Suspect makes chilling confession in 6-year-old’s killing

Suspect’s statement

The investigation into the recovery of the tortured body of six-year-old Wali, found stuffed in a sack in Karachi’s Lea Market area, has taken a shocking turn after the arrested suspect, Hamza, made disturbing disclosures during police interrogation.

According to the suspect, the young boy was well acquainted with him. Hamza claimed that he placed his hand forcefully on Wali’s neck, causing the child to lose consciousness.

In his statement, the suspect said he left Wali unconscious for a while and went outside. Upon returning after some time, he found Wali still unconscious.

Read more: Missing six-year-old boy found dead in sack in Karachi

Hamza further claimed that he took a bath, changed his clothes, and left the house again. He said only his grandmother, who remains seated in one place due to her condition, was at home, while his aunt was at the hospital with her ill daughter.

The suspect said that he placed Wali’s body inside a shopping bag as if it contained shoes, wrapped it in a blanket, and hid it in his cupboard.

According to his statement, as the police search intensified, he panicked and threw the body from the rooftop.