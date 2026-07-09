KARACHI: The investigation into the recovery of the tortured body of six-year-old Wali, found stuffed in a sack in Karachi’s Lea Market area, has taken a shocking turn after the arrested suspect, Hamza, made disturbing disclosures during police interrogation.

Minor Muhammad Wali was abducted from outside his home on Monday evening. Later, the child’s mutilated body was put in a sack and, according to the family, thrown from a three-story building.

The accused had claimed personal grudge at the time of his arrest. The child’s parents say that they have no enmity with anyone, they want justice, and the Sindh government should publicly hang the accused.

According to the suspect, the young boy was well acquainted with him. Hamza claimed that he placed his hand forcefully on Wali’s neck, causing the child to lose consciousness.

Read more: Missing six-year-old boy found dead in sack in Karachi

In his statement, the suspect said he left Wali unconscious for a while and went outside. Upon returning after some time, he found Wali still unconscious.

Hamza further claimed that he took a bath, changed his clothes, and left the house again. He said only his grandmother, who remains seated in one place due to her condition, was at home, while his aunt was at the hospital with her ill daughter.

The suspect said that he placed Wali’s body inside a shopping bag as if it contained shoes, wrapped it in a blanket, and hid it in his cupboard.

According to his statement, as the police search intensified, he panicked and threw the body from the rooftop.

Police sources said Hamza will be produced before a court today to seek further physical remand. Investigators also described the suspect as highly cunning, alleging that he repeatedly changed his statements during the investigation.