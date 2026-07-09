KARACHI, July 9: The investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy named Wali in Karachi’s Lea Market has taken a new turn as police examine claims that the arrested suspect, Hamza, may have been involved in dark web activities, ARY News reported.

According to reports, investigators are conducting a forensic examination of the suspect’s mobile phones after reportedly recovering videos showing scenes of violence and torture. Officials are also probing whether the suspect had any links to the dark web, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.

The horrific incident took place in Lea Market, where six-year-old Wali was sexually assaulted and murdered before his body was thrown from the third floor of a residential building.

Speaking from the crime scene, ARY News correspondent Nazir Shah said investigators continue to collect evidence while expanding the scope of the probe.

Residents told ARY News that the suspect had no known job but frequently spent money on children in the neighbourhood by buying them cold drinks and snacks. They also claimed he owned expensive iPhones despite being unemployed.

According to locals, the suspect’s father works as a carpenter, raising questions about the source of the suspect’s income. They urged police to obtain his physical remand and investigate his financial activities, online connections and digital devices.

Police are expected to rely on forensic analysis of the suspect’s mobile phones to determine whether the alleged dark web links or violent content have any connection to the Wali’s rape and murder.

The brutal killing has shocked Karachi, with residents demanding a transparent investigation and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

Earlier, the investigation into the recovery of the tortured body of six-year-old Wali, found stuffed in a sack in Karachi’s Lea Market area, took a shocking turn after the arrested suspect, Hamza, made disturbing disclosures during police interrogation.

Minor Muhammad Wali was abducted from outside his home on Monday evening. Later, the child’s mutilated body was put in a sack and, according to the family, thrown from a three-story building.

The accused had claimed personal grudge at the time of his arrest. The child’s parents say that they have no enmity with anyone, they want justice, and the Sindh government should publicly hang the accused.

Also Read: Wali murder case: Karachi court grants five-day physical remand of suspect Hamza

According to the suspect, the young boy was well acquainted with him. Hamza claimed that he placed his hand forcefully on Wali’s neck, causing the child to lose consciousness.

In his statement, the suspect said he left Wali unconscious for a while and went outside. Upon returning after some time, he found Wali still unconscious.

Hamza further claimed that he took a bath, changed his clothes, and left the house again. He said only his grandmother, who remains seated in one place due to her condition, was at home, while his aunt was at the hospital with her ill daughter.

The suspect said that he placed Wali’s body inside a shopping bag as if it contained shoes, wrapped it in a blanket, and hid it in his cupboard.

According to his statement, as the police search intensified, he panicked and threw the body from the rooftop.

Police sources said Hamza will be produced before a court today to seek further physical remand. Investigators also described the suspect as highly cunning, alleging that he repeatedly changed his statements during the investigation.