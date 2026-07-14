KARACHI: Hamza, the main suspect in six-year-old boy Wali rape and murder case, has confessed to his crime before a judicial magistrate, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The horrific incident took place in Lea Market, where six-year-old Wali was sexually assaulted and murdered before his body was thrown from the third floor of a residential building.

Residents told ARY News that the suspect had no known job but frequently spent money on children in the neighbourhood by buying them cold drinks and snacks. They also claimed he owned expensive iPhones despite being unemployed.

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According to locals, the suspect’s father works as a carpenter, raising questions about the source of the suspect’s income. They urged police to obtain his physical remand and investigate his financial activities, online connections and digital devices.

Hamza and other suspects were presented before the court for statement under Section 164. Hamza confessed to his rape and murder of Wali before the judicial magistrate.

Later, the accused were transferred to jail on judicial remand.

Also read: Wali murder case: Karachi court grants five-day physical remand of suspect Hamza

The investigation into the rape and murder of a six-year-old boy named Wali in Karachi’s Lea Market took a new turn as police examine claims that the arrested suspect, Hamza, may have been involved in dark web activities.

According to reports, investigators were conducting a forensic examination of the suspect’s mobile phones after reportedly recovering videos showing scenes of violence and torture. Officials are also probing whether the suspect had any links to the dark web, though no official confirmation has been issued so far.