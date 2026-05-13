Walmart has eliminated 1,000 roles as the world’s largest retailer simplifies its operating structure, a source ​familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Under new CEO John Furner ‌and a reshaped leadership team, the retailer is doubling down on a tech-focused strategy as it woos higher-income shoppers and builds its marketplace and ​delivery businesses.

“We’ve made changes to simplify how the work ​is organized, make ownership clearer, and better align ⁠roles to the work and skills we need going forward,” ​said Walmart’s head of global technology Suresh Kumar and head of ​global AI acceleration Daniel Danker in a memo to employees on Tuesday.

The company had moved from organizing separately for Walmart U.S., Sam’s Club, and ​its international markets to building in a unified way ​on a single, shared platform over the past year, according to the memo.

Walmart, ‌which ⁠became the first retailer ever to hit $1 trillion in market value in February, has been ramping up a digital transformation to better compete with Amazon.com, Costco and Aldi.

Many of the ​affected staff have ​been asked to ⁠relocate to Walmart’s Bentonville or Northern California offices, the Wall Street Journal, which first reported ​about the development, said on Tuesday.

Walmart employs about ​2.1 ⁠million people worldwide, as of January 31, according to its annual filing. It is the largest U.S. private employer with about 1.6 ⁠million ​employees, of whom 92% are hourly ​workers.

The company reports quarterly results on May 21.