Walmart redesigns its 'Great Value' private label brand
- By Reuters -
- Apr 15, 2026
Walmart said on Wednesday it is redesigning its private-label brand “Great Value” as price-conscious shoppers increasingly opt for cheaper store-brand products.
- The redesign of the brand, which was launched in 1993, will span almost 10,000 food and consumables items, marking Walmart’s first brand refresh in more than a decade, the retail giant said.
- The rollout will be phased over two years, beginning with salty snacks and expanding category by category.
- The new design will have nutritional information and benefit claims across all its “Great Value” food items.
- Scott Morris, senior vice president of private brands at Walmart U.S., said the refresh would not change the products themselves or their pricing.
- The redesign comes months after Walmart’s announcement that it would remove synthetic dyes from its private label foods, including Great Value by January 2027, amid shifting consumer preferences driven by the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss
- The retailer, in February posted another quarter of steady sales driven by its growing online business.