Most wanted terrorist Sanaullah Ghafari mysteriously dies in Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI: Sanaullah Ghafari, the most wanted terrorist to Pakistan, United Nations, the United States, and others, mysteriously died in Afghanistan on Friday.

According to details, the killer of innocent Pakistani civilians, Sanaullah Ghafari alias Shahab al-Muhajir, was killed in Afghanistan۔

The terrorist was wanted by Pakistan and the reward was also announced by the United Nations, United States of America and European Union for giving information about the notorious outlaw.

Sanaullah Ghafari and his family migrated from India to Afghanistan. Ghafari received religious education from Ghafari Madrasa in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul۔

Sanaullah Ghafari has been the head of the Islamic State Khorasan province since April 2020, while all operations were masterminded by him. The terrorist was also involved in several attacks in Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Afghanistan۔

Read more: Afghan forces kill six TTP terrorists in Khost

Attacks on the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul and the suicide attack in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar were also masterminded by Sanaullah Ghafari.

In addition, he was also involved in rocket attacks in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan and jailbreak in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the month of March, Afghan forces killed six terrorists of proscribed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and injured over a dozen in an action in Khost province.

Well-informed sources said Afghan defence forces targeted the hideout of TTP terrorists in Khost province with the IED.