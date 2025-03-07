Waqar Younis responds to Hafeez’s comments on 90s cricket stars

Legendary pacer Waqar Younis has responded to former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez’s criticism of the 1990s cricket stars.

Hafeez took cricket fans by surprise with his comments on the 90s cricket stars, saying that they failed to win any ICC trophy despite having immense talent.

“I am a big admirer of the cricketers from the 1990s, but when we talk about their legacy, it’s clear they didn’t bring home an ICC trophy. They were part of the World Cups in 1996, 1999, and 2003, and despite our strong performances, we lost each time. In fact, we only made it to the 1999 final, and that loss was quite heavy,” Hafeez said while speaking with a private TV channel.

“They were megastars as players, but they couldn’t inspire us by winning an ICC event. After that, we endured a tough phase, losing the 2007 T20 World Cup final. However, in 2009, under Younis Khan’s leadership, we finally secured a title, providing inspiration for the next generation,” he added.

Reacting to his comment, Waqar Younis took to X to share the combined stats of him and legendary left-arm pacer Wasim Akram in an apparent jibe at Hafeez’s comments.

Waqar Younis wrote in his X post, “90’s KA LONDA (Guy from the 90s)”, coupled with hashtags “not bad” and “good old days”.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan won their first ICC trophy in 2009 after a wait of 17 years when they lifted the ODI World Cup Trophy in 1992.

While Wasim Akram was part of the side which won Pakistan’s maiden ODI World Cup, Waqar Younis was ruled out of the tournament due to a back fracture.