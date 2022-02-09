Warrants out for arrest of Meesha Shafi

LAHORE: A Lahore court once again on Wednesday issued bailable arrest warrants for singer Meesha Shafi in a case filed against her and others for allegedly running a smear campaign against singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza turned down a plea filed by Ms Shafi through her counsel seeking exemption from in-person appearance in today’s hearing and summoned her through bailable warrants of Rs50,000.

Also Read: Court issues notices to Meesha Shafi, others

Accused Iffat Omar, Syed Faizan Raza, Haseemul Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Ali Gul Pir and Leena Ghani turned up before the court. The case was put off until Feb 19.

An FIR was registered against Meesha Shafi and other accused by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the court’s order under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

The FIA has already submitted the case challan in the court. The chargesheet said Ms Shafi leveled defamatory and false accusations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar on April 19, 2018 but failed to produce any witness before the FIA to substantiate her allegations.

Also Read: Lahore court rejects Meesha Shafi’s appeals in Ali Zafar defamation case

“During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been found guilty in this case as per available oral and documentary evidences. However, the complainant recorded his statement in favour of Hamna Raza to the extent of accepting her apology, thus she is not required in the investigation furthermore,” read the charge-sheet.

Comments