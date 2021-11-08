Lahore court rejects Meesha Shafi’s appeals in Ali Zafar defamation case

LAHORE: Dasht e Tanhai singer Meesha Shafi has Monday conceded rejection of her plea of exemption from presenting in regular hearings by the Lahore sessions court in the defamation case against Channo Ki Aankh singer Ali Zafar, whom she had accused of sexual harassment, ARY News reported.

The sessions court also binned her appeal on the trial court decision which directed her to submit the bail bonds. The sessions court judge Rai Muhammad Yaseen Shaheen noted in his verdict today that neither the singer has ever appeared before the trial court, nor has she admitted the testimonies of the witnesses supporting her accusations.

Her charge sheet has yet to be prepared for her arraignment in the court, the judge said.

The court has only extended her a one-day exemption from appearing in the court while directing her to not miss the hearing next time. It ordered her to also submit the bonds of bail as per trial court orders.

It is the prerogative of the trial court to exempt of order the appearance of the accused in the case at any stage, the additional judge said. There’s no lacuna in the judgment of the judicial magistrate, he noted.

The verdict today noted that the trial court had ordered Shafi to present before the court on March 27 which she didn’t, in the case of running a vilification campaign on social media against Zafar.

Earlier this year, the Lahore court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for actor-host Iffat Omar and Ali Gul Pur in a defamation lawsuit filed by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi and others for leveling allegations of sexual harassment on him.

Judicial Magistrate Yousuf Abdul Rehman heard the case.

As the hearing went underway, the judicial magistrate rejected the plea of Iffat Omar’s exemption from appearance and issued arrest her non-bailable warrants. The court also issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Ali Gul Pir.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cybercrime Wing on Dec. 16 declared singer Meesha Shafi, seven others ‘guilty’ of running a defamation campaign on social media against singer cum actor.

The FIA cybercrime wing submitted an interim challan to the Lahore court which stated that Meesha Shafi and seven others were found guilty of running a defamatory drive against the actor by accusing him of his alleged involvement in sexual harassment and assault.

