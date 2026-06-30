For the first time in two decades, billionaire investor Warren Buffett is postponing his usual midyear donation to the Gates Foundation while the organization completes an internal review of its past connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Buffett, 95, is expected to decide later this year whether to proceed with the donation. The announcement could come alongside his annual Thanksgiving letter, the report noted.

The Gates Foundation launched an independent review to examine its historical links to Jeffrey Epstein. The investigation, led by law firm WilmerHale, is expected to conclude later this summer.

The review follows renewed scrutiny of the foundation after previously released emails revealed communication between Epstein and foundation staff. Questions have also continued to surround Bill Gates’ past relationship with Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

According to the report, Buffett and members of his inner circle have been in discussions with Gates Foundation leadership, including CEO Mark Suzman, to better understand the findings of the ongoing review before making a decision about this year’s contribution.

Earlier this year, Buffett said he wanted to learn more about the situation before committing to another donation.

Read more: Bill Gates names 3 women in Epstein blackmail testimony, including Russian player

Since 2006, Buffett has donated approximately $48 billion to the Gates Foundation, primarily through annual gifts of Berkshire Hathaway shares. Those donations were part of his long-standing pledge to give away most of his wealth during his lifetime.

Although Buffett stepped down as a trustee of the foundation in 2021 following the divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, he has remained one of its largest financial supporters.

The report also suggests that Buffett’s relationship with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has become more distant following the release of Justice Department files related to the Epstein case.

In a March interview, Buffett said he had not spoken with Gates since those documents became public and intended to wait for additional information before making a decision on his annual charitable donation.