Was Joe Biden sleeping while meeting with Israeli PM?

Social media users are sharing a clip of U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and claiming it shows Biden falling asleep.

The videos on social media, however, have been misleadingly cropped: seconds later, longer footage shows that Biden responds to Bennett.

After a one-day delay due to a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul during the chaotic U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, Biden and Bennett held their first meeting seeking to reset U.S.-Israeli relations.

Biden is 100% sleeping pic.twitter.com/J2G2zHA2AI — Yoga Flame (@bsetiawan1986) August 27, 2021

The deep fake video of President Biden sleeping while the Israeli PM speaks is FAKE Claims that he didn’t show up to Dover for the dignified transfer are FAKE MAGAts are just throwing shit on the walls seeing what sticks. Wait, they did this literally, too. See Jan 6th — Lindy Li (@lindyli) August 30, 2021

This is false. Anyone who actually watches this angle of the Bennett-Biden meeting in high resolution can see that Biden simply shifts into this position at 12:08, continues moving his fingers, and then immediately responds to Bennett at 12:42. https://t.co/d7GaX3Y3ya https://t.co/GxMdiSJS9H — Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 29, 2021

A video of the meeting is visible on C-SPAN.

Biden can be seen talking and engaging with Bennett throughout the clip.

The short segment isolated in the posts begins at the 12:42 minute mark. At the 13:14 minute mark, Biden continues speaking, but this has been cut out of the clips in the posts being shared online.

VERDICT

Misleading. A clip saying Joe Biden fell asleep while in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been misleadingly cropped. Longer versions show Biden continues the conversation right after this moment.