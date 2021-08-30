Monday, August 30, 2021
Reuters

Was Joe Biden sleeping while meeting with Israeli PM?

Social media users are sharing a clip of U.S. President Joe Biden during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and claiming it shows Biden falling asleep.

The videos on social media, however, have been misleadingly cropped: seconds later, longer footage shows that Biden responds to Bennett.

After a one-day delay due to a deadly suicide bombing in Kabul during the chaotic U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan, Biden and Bennett held their first meeting seeking to reset U.S.-Israeli relations.

A video of the meeting is visible on C-SPAN.

Biden can be seen talking and engaging with Bennett throughout the clip.

The short segment isolated in the posts begins at the 12:42 minute mark. At the 13:14 minute mark, Biden continues speaking, but this has been cut out of the clips in the posts being shared online.

VERDICT

Misleading. A clip saying Joe Biden fell asleep while in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has been misleadingly cropped. Longer versions show Biden continues the conversation right after this moment.

Reuters

