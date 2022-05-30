“Was told accused Shehbaz and Hamza will become PM, CM”

LAHORE: Suspended special prosecutor of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sikandar Zulqarnain has made sensational revelations against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

Speaking during an exclusive interview to ARY News, Sikandar Zulqarnain pointed out that he was not removed from the money laundering case because he did not appeared before the court

“We were already told that both, Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz, are going to become the Prime Minister, Chief Minister. On April 10, the then Director-General FIA Sanaullah Abbasi told me not to appear before the court,” the suspended prosecutor added.

He further said, “I informed the court that I cannot appear in the money laundering case for these reasons, as I could see that Dr Rizwan was removed and now I was also being stopped from further investigation.”

The suspended prosecutor said he was regularly appearing before the court since February 18. “Later, a no-confidence motion was tabled in the National Assembly and why should he appear before the court after he received a message from the then DG FIA,” he asked.

He further said that Sanaullah Abbasi should be asked why he directed him in this regard. “I asked the court to make my application a part of the record, in which I had written that the accused were asked not to appear due to their positions.

Talking about the money laundering case, Zulqarnain said that there was enough evidence to reach a logical conclusion. “Legally, the accused would be sentenced after seven days after giving copies of the challan and the case would be decided within six months,” he added.

Referring to the late Dr Rizwan, the suspended prosecutor said that everyone bear the pressure of mega cases, but Dr Rizwan failed to bear that pressure. “I have no political affiliation and if it had, I would not have taken this case,” Zulqarnain explained, adding that he was fighting the case for Pakistan. He further said he would not take the case again after so many controversies.

