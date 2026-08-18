LAHORE: The negligence of the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Lahore in Hanjarwal claimed a child’s life after he fell into an open manhole, ARY News reported.

The seven-year-old child was identified as Hakeem Ullah Zaheer. The incident occurred in Hamza Park near Thokar Niyaz Baig.

The father of the deceased child stated that his son drowned because the manhole in the street was left completely uncovered. This tragic incident left the family in complete shock and deep sorrow.

Local residents reported that as many as five sewerage manholes were missing covers, highlighting administrative negligence.

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Meanwhile, just after the child’s death, the administration covered the manhole with a lid. Such promptness could have saved a life had it been shown at the right moment.