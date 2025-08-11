Waseem Qadir says he was voted by both PML-N, PTI in elections

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Waseem Qadir has said that he secured votes from both the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections.

Waseem Qadir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate expressed full confidence and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) last year.

“My conscience is clear because I did not win election solely on PTI’s support,” Waseem Qadir said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Waseem Qadir shared that he has a good relationship with Hamza Shehbaz and rejoined the PML-N at his request after winning the polls.

According to Qadir, several PML-N members did not want Sheikh Rohail Asghar to be given a party ticket from his constituency, citing that Rohail’s attitude was unpopular among young voters.

Waseem Qadir, who once served as PTI Lahore’s general secretary, said he tried to bring improvements within PTI but was unsuccessful.

He revealed that after PTI’s candidate withdrew, he contested as an independent. Upon winning, Hamza Shehbaz inquired about his future plans, leading to his return to PML-N.