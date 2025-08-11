web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 11, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Waseem Qadir says he was voted by both PML-N, PTI in elections

Naeem Ashraf Butt
By Naeem Ashraf Butt
|

TOP NEWS

Naeem Ashraf Butt
Naeem Ashraf Butthttps://twitter.com/NaeemAshrafBut2
Head of Investigative Cell at ARY News.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Waseem Qadir has said that he secured votes from both the PML-N and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the recent elections.

Waseem Qadir, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate expressed full confidence and announced to join the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) last year.

“My conscience is clear because I did not win election solely on PTI’s support,” Waseem Qadir said while exclusively talking to ARY News.

Waseem Qadir shared that he has a good relationship with Hamza Shehbaz and rejoined the PML-N at his request after winning the polls.

According to Qadir, several PML-N members did not want Sheikh Rohail Asghar to be given a party ticket from his constituency, citing that Rohail’s attitude was unpopular among young voters.

Read more: PTI apologises for Gen Bajwa’s extension, calls It a mistake

Waseem Qadir, who once served as PTI Lahore’s general secretary, said he tried to bring improvements within PTI but was unsuccessful.

He revealed that after PTI’s candidate withdrew, he contested as an independent. Upon winning, Hamza Shehbaz inquired about his future plans, leading to his return to PML-N.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.