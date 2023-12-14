Washma Fatima, Ghana Ali’s funny reel goes viral!

Actors Ghana Ali and Washma Fatima recorded a hilarious reel together, reflecting on the struggles of a perfect picture.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles with a joint post on Wednesday evening, actors Ghana Ali and Washma Fatima entertained their millions of followers with a new reel, probably from the sets of their upcoming project.

“Meanwhile Ghana is busy with Washma taking that perfect heart-shaped picture,” wrote Ali in the caption of the video, with the text overlay, “When you struggle hard to take that perfect heart-shaped picture, but your friend disappoints you. Real-life Urva & Amber.”

The funny reel recreation captures the struggle of every social media fanatic friend, explaining the reel trends to their not-so-internet-savvy buddy, while the viral ‘Jamal Kudu’ from Bollywood title ‘Animal’ plays in the background.

The now-viral video was played by at least half a million users on the social platform, while a number of their fans on Gram also showered their love on the celebrities with likes and comments.

On the work front, Ghana Ali was last seen in the drama serial ‘Benaam’, meanwhile, Washma Fatima garnered love and acclaim for her role in the blockbuster play ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’.

