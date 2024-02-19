‘First thing I noticed was…’: Washma Fatima on husband Subhan Awan

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima revealed what she liked the most in her now-husband, actor Subhan Awan, to consider marriage.

In a recent chat show outing on a private news channel, actor Washma Fatima shared that rather than the acting skills, she was impressed by the personality, and particularly the height of her husband, Subhan Awan.

“The first thing I noticed in him was that he is the guy I can walk in heels with,” said the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor with a laugh, adding that even Awan was done finding tall girls. To which, the ‘Meray Hi Rehna’ actor confessed, “I was fed up looking for tall girls and was not able to find any. Either, they would be tall or pretty.”

During another segment, Fatima said that she usually doesn’t doubt Awan like typical wives, but had her inhibitions about a couple of girls, whom she warned her husband about. The celebrity refused to name the girls on air.

It is pertinent to mention here that long-time friends and showbiz celebrities Washma Fatima and Subhan Awan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last year. The duo simultaneously shared pictures on their respective social media handles to break the news to their fans.

