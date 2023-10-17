‘My safe place’: Washma Fatima pens love note for husband

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima penned a warm love note for her husband, actor Subhan Awan on Instagram.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Monday afternoon, the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor penned down her true feelings, for her husband, her ‘safe place’.

With a love-filled picture of the two, probably from a recent trip, she wrote, “People say that women shouldn’t show their true feelings or else they are taken for granted but I believe that your partner deserves all the appreciation and love in the world.”

Fatima continued, “@subhanawan_official you are my home, my safe place, my life. We are normal people and we always had our tough moments too but it was you who came through and pulled me out of the dark…Falling in love all over again♥️✨”

Replying to the post, the doting husband wrote, “I love you my Queen.”

Thousands of their fans swooned over the crackling chemistry of the celebrity couple as they liked the posts and dropped lovely comments.

It is pertinent to mention here that long-time friends and showbiz celebrities Washma Fatima and Subhan Awan tied the knot in an intimate ceremony earlier this year. The duo simultaneously shared pictures on their respective social media handles to break the news to their fans.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Fatima was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ with A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

