It is so difficult to pretend to hate this beautiful soul: Washma Fatima

Actress Washma Fatima is stealing the show as antagonist Faha in the superhit ARY Digital drama ‘Mujhay Pyaar Hua Tha‘.

In the drama, her character wants to tie the knot with Areeb (Zaaviyaar Nauman), who marries Maheer (Hania Aamir) instead.

She wants to destroy Maheer’s life for it.

Washma Fatima shares pictures of her with her co-stars on the social media application Instagram. She recently shared clicks of her with Hania Aamir from the sets of the drama.

In the picture, the two were sitting together. In the caption, the celebrity Washma Fatima wrote how she feels sharing the screen with Hania Aamir in the caption.

The actor said it is difficult to hate Hania Aamir when working in a scene with her as the latter has an amazing energy that can never make people feel down.

The actress wins hearts with pictures of her and her photoshoots. She shared her character’s still from the show. Moreover, the click of her flaunting dashing looks in western attire is going viral.

The actor has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the acting industry thanks to her sublime performance in on-screen endeavours.

The celebrity is earning praise for her portrayal of diverse characters.

