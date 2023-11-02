‘Why are you looking at…’: Washma Fatima wins social media

Showbiz starlet Washma Fatima won the internet with her latest set of pictures going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday evening, Washma Fatima treated her thousands of followers on the social platform with some stunning throwback pictures, from her trip to Istanbul, Turkey.

“Why are you looking at the caption? 😏” Fatima wrote in the caption of the two-photo gallery, which captured the celebrity in an athleisure, travel fit, comprising a pair of black, skinny denims, a matching puffer jacket and a maroon jersey top, styled with black sturdy boots to be comfortable while exploring the city.

Thousands of her followers on Gram showered their love on the post with likes and compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Washma Fatima is an absolute social media darling and frequently turns to the photo and video sharing application to share glimpses of her personal life with her actor husband Subhan Awan, travel adventures and professional endeavours.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in the blockbuster serial ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ with A-list actors Hania Aamir, Wahaj Ali and Zaviyar Nauman.

