WATCH: Alligator rescued days after being trapped in storm drain

A gigantic alligator was rescued after spending several days trapped in a storm drain in a residential Florida neighbourhood.

A man named Louis Fernandez of Westchester said he and his friend Javier Alvarez were playing catch in their area when they spotted an animal in a storm drain. They first thought it was a turtle.

“The nose is moving and breathing and I’m like that’s not a turtle,” Fernandez said that’s when they figured out that it’s a gator.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was timely approached when residents noticed the alligator was still there days later.

The alligator that was about 11 feet long appeared to be trapped in the drain, commission officers determined, and so the state authorities were called in to flush the storm drain with water.

“We called public works, and they used some water pumps to push water through the storm drain,” officer Ron Washington said.

It went to the positive outflow into the canal and eventually the gator did swim back into the canal, according to the official.

Washington said officers were not able to capture the gator, but they consider the rescue to be a success.

“Any day where nobody is hurt and no animals are hurt, then our mission has been fulfilled. We’re the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and protecting our natural resources is number one and public safety, also,” Ron Washington told media