WATCH: Armed men rob telecom firm’s service centre in Karachi

KARACHI: Two armed criminals robbed a customer service centre of a telecom firm at gunpoint in Saddar area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ARY News has acquired the CCTV footage of the robbery, in which two robbers can be seen looting the customer service centre in Saddar within the limits of Preedy Police Station.

Robbers entered the franchise of a service centre and held the staff hostage at gunpoint. The robbers had covered their faces with masks during the robbery.

In the CCTV footage, the suspects can be seen gathering cash from the locker of the shop. There were two employees present at the time of the incident and the suspects deprived them of mobile phones, cash and other valuables.

After the robbery, the accused can be seen fleeing on a motorcycle. Meanwhile, a police spokesperson said that the police have launched a search operation to arrest the suspects.

Also Read: Karachi: Man accused of robbery brutally tortured by influentials

Earlier in September, locals from Buffer Zone area of Karachi thwarted a robbery, three robber were seen escaping on foot in the CCTV footage of the incident.

In the CCTV footage, a local can be seen coming out of his house on a bike when three robbers stop him and start checking him for any valuables.

It is was at this moment when a local started running towards the robbers with a gun. The robbers left their bike and started running to escape. Two of the three escaped successfully while one was caught by the locals.

Comments