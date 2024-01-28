WATCH: Brian Lara, Carl Hooper moved to tears after West Indies historic win in Gabba

The West Indian Cricket legends Brian Lara and Carl Hooper were moved to tears after witnessing their home side clinch one of their greatest overseas victories ever, beating Australia by eight runs on their home ground.

The legendry left-handed batter, Brain Lara failed to control his emotions when the right-arm fast bowler Shamar Joseph bowled Josh Hazlewood at the Gabba, nailing down West Indies’ first win against Australia in 21 years.

It is worth mentioning here that the former skipper Hooper was part of the side that defeated Australia 24 years ago in the Perth Test, while, Brain Lara was the captain in the famous 2003 St. John’s victory when the West Indies chased down a record 418 with three wickets to spare.

The video shared by the broadcaster, Mark Howard, shows the cricket legend Brain Lara with teary eyes as Ian Smith, always the man for historic finishes, announced West Indies’ victory on commentary.

As he spoke, their hero Joseph, having just cleaned up Hazlewood’s off stump, sprinted to the boundary of the Gabba in elation, chased by his teammates.

Lara was hugged by the Australian legend Adam Gilchrist before Smith asked him to take over.

“It’s unbelievable. Twenty-seven years to beat Australia in Australia. Young, inexperienced, written off – this West Indies team can stand tall today. West Indies cricket can stand tall today.”

“Today is a big day in West Indies cricket. Congratulations, congratulations to every single member of that cricket team. What a wonderful occasion”.

Lara has been vocal about his fears regarding the future of Test cricket, and West Indies cricket in particular, recently urging the world to look beyond the big three – India, England, and Australia.

In a separate video, ABC commentator Carl Hooper is seen holding his head and standing in one corner of the studio, resting himself by the wall and taking in the emotion of the victory. He turns around, wiping his tears, as the victory is announced on the mic.

In the last 35 years, only two visiting teams have won a Test match at the Gabba – India’s famous victory in 2021, and this West Indies triumph.